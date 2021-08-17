Saraki recalls that the last time he and Senator Mantu were together on Saturday, July 31, 2021, the deceased senator from Plateau State was in great health and good spirits.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un! Waking up to the news of the passing of my dear friend, the former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu, is truly heartrending. The last time I saw him on July 31st, he was in good health and great spirits.

“At this difficult time, my heartfelt prayers are with his family, his friends, and his associates across the nation — whose lives he positively impacted in various ways.

“May Almighty Allah grant Senator Mantu a place in Aljannah Firdaus. May He also give his dear family the strength and fortitude that they need as they mourn this devastating loss,” the former Governor of Kwara State said.

Born in 1947, Mantu who was a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), died in the early hours of Tuesday, August 17, reportedly from COVID-19 complications.