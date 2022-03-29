Former President of the Senate and presidential hopeful, Bukola Saraki has condemned the bandits’ attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train on the night of Monday, March 28, 2022.
Saraki reacts to bandits’ attack on Kaduna-bound train, calls for real solutions to insecurity
The former Governor of Kwara State took to Twitter on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, to condemn the attack.
The train with over 900 passengers on board derailed after the improvised explosive device planted on the rail track by terrorists exploded.
Several passengers sustained injuries in the incident which happened between Katari and Rijana train stations, en route Kaduna from Abuja.
Reacting to the attack, Saraki called for real solutions to address insecurity in the country to stop the incessant killings of innocent Nigerians.
He said: “I am monitoring the reports of the bombing of the Abuja-Kaduna train tracks with great concern. We need real solutions to address this menace and end the loss of lives of innocent Nigerians.
“My prayers are with the hundreds of people and their families who are affected by this senseless attack. I pray that the attackers will be apprehended forthwith and our security agencies enhance their efforts on all our roads, ports, and railways”.
Meanwhile, families and relatives of passengers onboard the ill-fated train have stormed the Rigasa train station in Kaduna State to confirm the reports about the attack and the condition of their relatives that boarded the train.
