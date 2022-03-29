Saraki reacts to bandits’ attack on Kaduna-bound train, calls for real solutions to insecurity

The train with over 900 passengers on board derailed after the improvised explosive device planted on the rail track by terrorists exploded.

Several passengers sustained injuries in the incident which happened between Katari and Rijana train stations, en route Kaduna from Abuja.

Reacting to the attack, Saraki called for real solutions to address insecurity in the country to stop the incessant killings of innocent Nigerians.

The former Governor of Kwara State took to Twitter on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, to condemn the attack.

He said: “I am monitoring the reports of the bombing of the Abuja-Kaduna train tracks with great concern. We need real solutions to address this menace and end the loss of lives of innocent Nigerians.

“My prayers are with the hundreds of people and their families who are affected by this senseless attack. I pray that the attackers will be apprehended forthwith and our security agencies enhance their efforts on all our roads, ports, and railways”.