Saraki pays condolence visit to Tony Anenih's family

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, led a team of lawmakers to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late Tony Anenih on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

Saraki was accompanied by the deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremmadu and other lawmakers to the Abuja home of the late chairman of the Board of Trustees of the People's Democratic Party (PDP). The delegation was received by Anenih's son, Tony Jr.

The Senate President took to his official Twitter account (@bukolasaraki) to announce the condolence visit.

"This morning, we visited the home of the late Chief Tony Anenih, who passed away last week. I reminded his son, Tony Jr., of the immense contributions of his father to our party, PDP, and our great nation. He will be missed".

The former minister of Works, died on Sunday , October 28, 2018, at an Abuja hospital where he was receiving treatment.

He died at the age of 85.