Saraki mourns Rep member, Funke Adedoyin

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has expressed deep shock over the death of the House of Representatives member representing Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency in Kwara State, Hon. Funke Adedoyin.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, described the late Adedoyin as a loyal, hard working and compassionate grassroots mobilizer and politician who spent the greater part of her life in the service of her people and humanity.

He stated that the demise of Adedoyin represents a colossal loss to her primary constituency in Kwara State, the House of Representatives, the 8th National Assembly and the entire country.

He said that the late lawmaker would be sorely missed for her many works of kindness and philanthropy during her lifetime.

Saraki said: “Hon. Funke Adedoyin - I find it difficult to refer to her in past tense - was a courageous and patriotic public servant. Over the years, as a Minister and later on, as the legislator, representing Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Funke always dedicated herself to the service of the Nigerian people. She lived a life worthy of emulation. Above all, she was a true ambassador of Kwara State.

“I pray that the Almighty, in his infinite mercies and wisdom grants her soul peaceful repose and her family, constituents and all those that she has left behind the strength and fortitude to bear this loss.

“She will be remembered for her service to the nation and humanity. She will be dearly missed,” he stated.