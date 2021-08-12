RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Saraki mourns ex-First Lady Hadiza Shagari

Jude Egbas

Saraki says Hajiya Shagari lived a tremendous life.

Hadiza Shehu Shagari was 80 years old [Facebook-Bello Bala Shagari]
Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has condoled with the family of Nigeria’s former President, late President Shehu Shagari, over the passing of his widow, Hajiya Hadiza Shagari.

The 80-year-old died on Thursday, August 12, 2021, from COVID-19 complications.

In a condolence message, Saraki says Hajiya Shagari lived a tremendous life.

“I just received the sad news of the passing of Hajiya Hadiza Shagari, the wife of President Shehu Shagari. As we join her family to mourn her passing, we also celebrate her tremendous life.

“I pray that as she is laid to rest today, Almighty Allah (SWT) grants Hajiya Shagari a place amongst the righteous ones in Aljannah Firdaus,” Saraki says.

2nd Republic President Shagari died on December 28, 2018, aged 93.

