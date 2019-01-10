Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the late monarch as a grassroots reformer.

Saraki noted tbat Agwai worked meritoriously with the native authority administration and became the District of Obi before his ascension to the “Emir-ship stool of Lafia.”

“He was a man of peace and we shall all miss him,” he said.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the Lafia Emirate and the people and government of Nasarawa State over the sad loss.

He prayed God “to count the soul of the late Emir among the righteous ones in Aljannah Firdaus and give his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, Alhaji Isa Mustapha Agwai I, the Emir of Lafia and Chairman Nasarawa State Traditional Council of Chiefs, died at the age of 84.

Alhaji Sule Abubakar, a Senior Cabinet Member and “Ajiyan-Lafia” confirmed the death of the first class emir on Thursday in Lafia.

According to the senior cabinet member of the emirate, the Emir died on Thursday at a Turkish Teaching hospital in Abuja, following a protracted illness.

He said the Emir was coronated on May 28, 1974 and recently marked his 44th anniversary on the throne.