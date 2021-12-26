RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Saraki mourns Desmond Tutu

Tutu died just weeks after South Africa’s last apartheid-era president, FW de Clerk, died at the age of 85.

Desmond Tutu (AlJazeera)

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has mourned Nobel Peace prize laureate, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, describing him as a courageous leader.

Desmond Tutu, who helped end the apartheid era in South Africa died at the age of 90.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday, December 26, 2021, Saraki joined South Africans to mourn the demise of the late Archbishop.

He wrote: “Calm, yet courageous, Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a faith-based leader who always spoke truth to power. In his homeland, South Africa, he stood at the forefront of the liberation struggle.

“Across the continent and the world, he lent his voice to human rights issues — helping to make the world a better place.

“Today, as we join our South African brothers and sisters to mourn Archbishop Tutu’s passing, we also join them and millions across the globe to celebrate the positive impact that he made on our world. We will all miss him.”

