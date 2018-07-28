news

Without an iota of doubt, this week will go down as one of the most important in Nigeria's recent democratic history as it witnessed a rumoured coup that didn't quite materialise.

Not only did Senate President, Bukola Saraki, dribble the Nigeria Police Force in a game of hide and seek, he also chaired (cheered?) the defection of 14 Senators from the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC) to opposition parties, most notably the People's Democratic Party (PDP). More politicians dumped the ruling party on Dark Tuesday.

Senator Dino Melaye was also 'kidnapped' by unknown gunmen on his way to appear in a Kogi State court to defend a seven-count criminal charge that includes gunrunning. He was soon back after "11 hours in the wilderness".

Here's a roundup of some of the notable stories of the week:

Monday, July 23

- The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, wrote a letter to Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to invite him for questioning over his alleged links to the criminal gang that carried out the Offa robbery attack. (Here is everything you need to know about the allegations against the senate president.)

- APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, insisted that he won't lose sleep over the R-APC faction of the party that is trying to destabilise it.

- The APC chieftain also saved some bile for certain ministers in President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet as he threatened to fire them from the ruling party , and their ministerial positions, for disrespecting the president's wishes on inaugurating boards of parastatals.

- The office of the Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, briefly caught fire due to a faulty air conditioning unit.

- A suicide-bomb attack at a mosque in the Mainari area of Konduga, Borno State, claimed the lives of eight worshippers .

- The attack came only two days after troops killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe State while countering an ambush staged by the insurgents. Troops suffered an unspecified amount of casualties.

Tuesday, July 24

- Ahead of his interview with the police, officers laid siege to Saraki's residence .

- A similar siege on the residence of the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, led to rumours that both leaders were about to be removed to prevent a mass exodus of lawmakers from the APC.

- Saraki somehow escaped the siege and presided over plenary at the National Assembly complex. Ekweremadu was not so lucky and was questioned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

- As was feared, 14 Senators officially dumped the APC and moved to the PDP (12) and the ADC (2).

- 37 members of the House of Representatives also dumped the APC just moments later.

- PDP House of Reps member, Tony Nwulu, got in on the defection action by dumping the party for United Progressive Party (UPP).

- Nearly a month after a fuel tanker explosion killed 12 in Lagos, the state government revealed the identity of the owner and revealed plans to prosecute him.

- The proposed three-day closure of Lagos State's Third Mainland Bridge for Investigative Maintenance Test earlier scheduled to last from July 27 to July 30 was postponed till August .

- The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), disclosed that cholera has killed 186 people in the country since the beginning of the year.

- Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, preached against godfatherism in Nigerian politics .

- The police expressed disappointment at Saraki's refusal to honour the invitation extended to him.

Wednesday, July 25

- Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, reopened the defection floodgate on Wednesday as he dumped the APC for the PDP after months of speculations.

- Senator Melaye was granted bail in the sum of N5 million in his criminal case involving a six-count charge bordering on attempted suicide, attempt to escape from custody and damage of police property.

- The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Jimoh Moshood, disclosed that there's enough to charge Saraki to court over his alleged Offa robbery links.

- In reaction to the previous day's defection, President Buhari met with APC Senators at the Presidential Villa.

- One of the APC Senators that defected to the PDP announced his return to the ruling APC .

- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed that 48 political parties filed nominations for the September 22 governorship election in Osun.

- 5 people were killed when a boat capsized at Ebute Terminal, in Lagos.

Thursday, July 26

- President Buhari attended the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 40 in Kaduna State.

- Senator Melaye was announced to have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen along the Abuja-Lokoja highway on his way to his criminal trial in Kogi .

- The Rivers State Police Command disclosed that four of its officers were killed in three days.

- Saraki was questioned by a team of investigators on his alleged links to the Offa robbery in his office at the National Assembly.

- The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) disclosed that the validity of Nigerian passports will be extended from five to 10 years .

Friday, July 27

- Gunmen shot and killed Sunny Ejiagwu , the APC chairman in Ideato North local government area of Imo State.

- The Nigerian Army appointed Major-General Ahmed Dikko as the new Theatre Commander of anti-Boko Haram mission, Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

- Benue State lawmakers became fence climbers when police officers locked the gates of the House of Assemby complex.

- The first civilian governor of Gombe State, Abubakar Hashidu, died at the age of 74 .