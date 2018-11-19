Saraki meets with Acting British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson

news

Senate President Bukola Saraki, on Monday, November 19, 2018, held a meeting with the Acting British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson.

This was made known in a statement issued by the office of the Senate President on Twitter, from the handle, @SPNigeria.

The statement reads: Today, the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, met with a delegation from @UKinNigeria led by Harriet Thompson, the Acting British High Commissioner to Nigeria.

“The meeting between the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and the delegation from @UKinNigeria focused on the progress of the National Assembly’s priority pieces of legislation.

“The Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, speaks on the progress of #CAMA and the #PoliceReformBill in today’s meeting with the @UKinNigeria delegation.”

Controversial audio recording

Over the weekend, an audio recording allegedly of the Senate President boasting that he spent millions of Naira to sponsor President Buhari’s presidential campaign in 2015, went viral.

In the audio recording, Saraki allegedly complained to those listening that he was not given any opportunity to nominate anybody for federal appointments.