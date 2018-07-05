news

Senate President Bukola Saraki has reacted to the death of Linda Igwetu -- a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) – who was allegedly killed by a Policeman in Abuja.

Miss Igwetu was allegedly shot by one Benjamin Peters a policeman at Ceddi Plaza junction early hours of Wednesday, July 4, 2018, a day to her passing out from the NYSC.

Speaking at plenary on Thursday, July 5, 2018, Saraki described the death of the late corps member as sad and avoidable.

He expressed displeasure over the failure of medical doctors and nurses at the hospital to attend to Miss Igwetu.

He wondered why a Police officer would shoot at the lady to the point of her death.

“How could the officer mistakenly or otherwise have shot in such a way that led to this young lady’s death?” Saraki asked.

“We have passed this Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshots Act, and the President assented to it on the 30th of December 2017.Until we start holding people accountable to these kinds of incidents, they will not stop.

“What is the point of us passing a Bill, and the President assenting to it, then it becomes law, and still, people will decide that they will not treat a patient.

“Is it that they are not well-informed? Is it that they were not aware that such a law exists? There are a number of issues that we need to address.

"Every Nigerian life is important. Especially young ones that are just about to start their own lives and careers. This is a loss that could have been avoided.

“We must continue to show that we will continue to defend our people and defend them here," Saraki declared.

‘How Police killed Miss Igwetu’

Earlier, Senator Atai Aidoko, citing Order 42 and 52, stated that Miss Igwetu, the late corps member, was on her way home with her friends, when she was shot by the Police.

The Kogi-East Senator alleged that the NYSC member was rushed to Garki hospital, Abuja but was not treated “because they needed a police report.”

“She finished work late 11p.m Tuesday and joined a few friends for a hang out before their passing out parade scheduled for today,” the lawmaker began.

“She left for home around 3a.m Wednesday and was shot shortly after the check point near Ceddi Plaza by a police officer who is well identified.

“Bullet hit her by the midrib and she began losing blood in the open roof of the vehicle. She was rushed to the hospital but they would not treat her until they see a police report despite the fact that police officers were present. While the deliberation was going on, Angela bled and died,” the Senator narrated.

Senator Mao Ohabunwa condemned the action of the policeman who allegedly shot the NYSC corps member saying: “I wonder the kind of trauma her family will be going through now, preparing to receive their daughter only to receive her corpse.”

The Senate then mandated its Committee on Youth and Sports; and Health to investigate the death of the NYSC Corper; and that of Police Affairs to investigate the cause of the incident.

