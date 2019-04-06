The Senate president arrived in Qatar on Saturday, April 6, 2019, to participate in a four-day meeting starting from Friday, April 5 to Monday, April 8, 2019.

According to a statement by Sanni Onogu, the Senate President’s Chief Press Secretary, Saraki is expected to make a presentation on the topic: “Parliaments as platforms to enhance education for peace, security, and rule of law” during the General Assembly of the IPU on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Saraki is also expected to hold meetings with the President of the IPU, Ms Gabriela Cuevas Baron, Speaker of the Qatar Parliament/Chairman of the Consultative Assembly of Qatar, Ahmad Bin Abdullah Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, United Nations (UN) Undersecretary, Mr. Vladimir Voronkov and the Speaker of the Parliament of Kenya, Mr, Kenneth Lusaka.

Other lawmakers on the trip include Senators Duro Faseyi and Ibrahim Rafiu Adebayo, Hon. Ikon Samuel Okon, Hon. Igbokwe Raphael Nnanna, Hon. Fulata Abubakar Hassan, Hon. Goodhead Boma and Hon. Dasuki Abdussammad.

Hon Yussuff Lasun Suleimon, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representative is the deputy leader of the delegation.