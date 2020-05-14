Saraki in a congratulatory message, described the new CoS as a decent man, a cerebral academic and disciplined diplomat.

The former Senate President who holds the traditional title of the Waziri of Ilorin, said that Gambari was well equipped with the necessary pedigree that would help him do well on the job.

“I have no doubt that he will succeed in this onerous assignment.

“I urge all Nigerians to give him all the support that he needs to perform in office,” Saraki said.

Similarly, a National chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, Malam Saliu Mustapha described Gambari’s appointment as apt and commendable.

Mustapha in a statement in Ilorin said that the appointment of the renowned professor of Political Science and International Relations would strengthen the country’s international relations.

He said Gambari would use his vast experience on the job having served the Buhari/Idiagbon regime as the youngest Minister for External Affairs in 1983 and the United Nations in different capacities.

The APC chieftain said he believed the experience would help in the advancement of the change agenda of the Buhari’s administration as well as help to advance Nigeria’s relations.

Mustapha, who was a former National Deputy Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) also rejoiced with Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari on the development.

He, however, urged Gambari to see his appointment as a call to serve the nation again and use his wealth of experience to make positive impact on the lives of Nigerians.