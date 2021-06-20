Saraki: 'I surrounded myself with young people as Senate President'
He advocates for greater youth inclusion in politics.
Pulse Nigeria
Recommended articles
"When I was the senate president, 75% of the people that worked for me were under the age of 35.
"From Special Advisers to legislative aides, I surrounded myself with young people who were in touch," Saraki said at the online launch of #TheUrgencyofNowBook.
He added that; "How do you make a case for young people if they are not part of the conversation?"
The former governor of Kwara also asked young people to mount pressure on the executive and the legislature to pass the electoral act amendment bill.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng