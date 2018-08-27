Pulse.ng logo
Saraki describes late US Senator, John McCain as an exemplary lawmaker

Saraki also hailed McCain as a soldier, a patriot, a great parliamentarian and American statesman.

  Published:
Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(Senate President Media Office)

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has saluted late United States Senator, John Sidney McCain as an exemplary legislator who epitomized a bipartisan approach to lawmaking.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki hailed McCain as a soldier, a patriot, a great parliamentarian and American statesman.

“As the world remembers U.S Senator, John McCain, as the soldier, the patriot, and the political maverick, I remember McCain as the legislator, whose bipartisan approach to getting things done, earned him a place amongst the greatest parliamentarians of our time. He will be missed.

“His issues-based approach to politics allowed him to look beyond party lines in other to get things done for his nation. His legacy as a presidential candidate of the U.S. Republican Party and as a prisoner of war whose resilience remained unbroken while captured in Vietnam for five years, is a reminder to all of us that the interests of our respective nations must always prevail over our individual interests. He will be missed.”

ALSO READ: Trump reportedly doesn't regret saying McCain was not a war hero

The Senate President condoled with the United States Government and its Senate, saying that “McCain inspired all of us.”.

Senator John McCain died on Saturday,  August 25, 2018, according to AFP

