Saraki congratulates Super Falcons

Super Falcons are an embodiment of Nigeria’s winning mentality - Saraki

The President of the Senate also lauded the Coach, technical crew, and the players for their sense of purpose, team spirit and determination that saw them emerge winners.

  • Published:
President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Sunday, described the Super Falcons of Nigeria as embodiment of the winning mentality and resilience of the country against any challenge. play

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(The Guardian Nigeria)

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, while congratulating the Falcons who in Ghana yesterday defeated the Banyana, Banyana of South Africa, described the team as the real  “Champions of Africa.”

He noted that even when the team lost their first game in the competition, many Nigerians remained solidly behind them because they knew that like the true Nigerian team they will always come out victorious after what appeared to be the initial set-back.

The Senate President who was highly elated by the 9th continental victory said: “Champions of Africa! Congratulations to our Super Falcons who have made the nation proud again. Congratulations on your well-deserved victory!”

The President of the Senate also lauded the Coach, technical crew, and the players for their sense of purpose, team spirit and determination that saw them emerge African champions once more at the 11th African Women Cup of Nation (AWCON) in Ghana.

He stated that the Senate in particular and the National Assembly in general would continue to support the development of sports in the country through necessary legislations and adequate budgetary provisions.

Chika Ebuzor

