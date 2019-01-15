The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has decried the killing of innocent Nigerians by suspected bandits in Sokoto State.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu on Tuesday in Abuja, described the killings as worrisome and disheartening.

He noted that the wanton loss of human lives in Zamfara was making its way into Sokoto and other adjoining states in the North-West.

The Senate President called on security agencies to immediately secure the area and apprehend the perpetrators of the despicable acts.

Saraki also called on security agencies to take urgent measures to apprehend, “the notorious bandits.

“This is to halt their incessant attacks against innocent citizens in all states in the North-West Zone, in particular and across the country in general.

“Necessary efforts must be intensified to secure all Nigerians, irrespective of the geo-political zones of the country especially as the elections draw close,“ he said.

He commiserated with the Government and people of Sokoto State and prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims who lost their lives in the incident.

The Senate President also prayed for quick recovery for those who suffered varied degrees of injuries.

Saraki called on governors of the North-West states to partner with security agencies to find lasting solution to activities of “these monsters making life unbearable for innocent citizens in the geo-political zone.”

He assured that the 8th National Assembly would continue to ensure that security agencies get the required budgetary allocation and moral support to successfully provide adequate security for all Nigerians.