Saraki commends Buhari, Atiku praises NASS over signing of electoral bill into law

Saraki says the law will guarantee fairer elections in 2023 and beyond.

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.
Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

The President assented to the bill on Friday, February 25, 2022, at a brief ceremony held at the Council Chamber of the Aso Villa in Abuja.

Reacting to the development, Saraki in a series of tweets commended the president and the National Assembly over the signing of the bill.

The former governor of Kwara State said that the law would guarantee fairer elections in 2023 and beyond.

“I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for finally signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law. I also commend the National Assembly and all Nigerians that insisted that we deserve a new law that will guarantee fairer elections in 2023 and beyond”, he said.

Saraki also commended members of the civil society for their agitations

I must also specifically applaud members of the civil society for their “continuous agitation for the passage and signing of the new Electoral Act”.

According to Saraki, the groups kept the issue of the Electoral Act on the front burner for the past year.

He, however, expressed hope that civil societies would continue the good work on other issues that are important to our nation’s development.

In the same vein, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the development saying the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) needs to roll out the election guidelines in earnest.

This according to the former Vice President would enable political parties and Nigerians “to fully commence the journey to choose their leaders in 2023”.

Atiku in a series of tweets in which he reacted to the signing of the bill also acknowledged the work of the National Assembly and civil societies “in bringing this law with innovations into fruition”.

