Saraki calls for tight security in Kwara after monarch's murder

News Agency Of Nigeria

Saraki charged the state government to up its game in securing lives and property.

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Dr Saraki, President of the 8th Senate, made the call in a statement while reacting to Thursday’s killing of the traditional ruler (Olukoro) of Koro, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara, Oba Peter Olusegun Aremu-Cole, and the kidnapping of some members of his family.

The statement was issued by AbdulGaniyu Abdulqadir, Saraki’s Media Officer on Local Matters.

He noted that the traditional ruler of Koro was shot dead on Thursday night in his palace by suspected kidnappers, who also abducted his wife, child, and one other person.

Saraki condemned the act which he described as dastardly, inhuman and unpardonable.

He condoled with the traditional council of Koro, the royal family and the people of Koro over the loss and prayed to God Almighty to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“It is disturbing to witness this level of carnage in a state that has always been a haven of peace and harmony.

“I commiserate with the Koro traditional council, the bereaved royal family and the people of the Koro community over this huge loss.

“While we continue to pray for the safe rescue of the abductees, we ask the government and security operatives to be up and doing, to ensure adequate security for the people in Kwara.

“These criminals must be apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law,” Saraki stressed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

