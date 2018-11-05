Saraki begs FG, Labour to avert proposed strike

news

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has called on both the federal government and the Nigerian Labour Congress/Trade Union Congress to work together in order to avert the proposed nationwide strike in the interest of Nigerians.

He disclosed this in a statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, on Monday, November 5, 2018.

Saraki urged the two sides to demonstrate sensitivity and concern for the plight of ordinary Nigerians who are already battling with the harsh economic conditions in the country.

"My Appeal is for the two sides to immediately move fast, shift from their extreme positions and create a new middle ground in the negotiations for the new minimum wage. The shift in positions can be done even before the period of the commencement of the proposed strike action so that we do not further create tension within the economy.

"At this point, the interest of the people should be paramount in our minds. Any labour strike will cause inconvenience and discomfort to our people. While the government and labour are representing the interest of the people, it is important to also ensure we avoid any action that will not show sensitivity and sensibility to the plight of the people" he stated.

The Senate President also thanked the Labour leaders for the patience they displayed, stating that the issue of minimum wage could have been resolved long before now.

Organised labour has called on Nigerians to stock in food as it prepares to shutdown the nation on a nationwide strike on November 6, 2018.

This is as a result of inability to reach a consensus with the government on the new minimum wage it proposed.