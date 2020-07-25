Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, former Kwara governor, AbdulFatah Ahmed, and a federal lawmaker, Tunji Ajuloopin, have all condoled with Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the death of his father, AbdulGaniyu AbdulRazaq.

Saraki, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, noted that the late Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who died at the age of 93, lived a good life and contributed his quota to the development of Kwara and Nigeria in general.

“The late AGF as he was fondly called by people who knew him will be sorely missed and I believe he did his best in the service of our people in Kwara and Nigeria as a lawyer, politician, diplomat and President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange,” Saraki said.

Saraki, the Waziri of Ilorin, commiserated with Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq and his siblings, the entire family of the deceased, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, as well as the entire Ilorin Emirate and people of Kwara.

He also prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the sins of the late AbdulRazaq and grant him a place in Aljannah Firdaus.

Ahmed, the immediate past governor of Kwara, also commiserated with the family of the deceased.

In a message on his Twitter handle, Ahmed condoled with the AbdulRazaqs, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, and the whole state on the legal luminary’s demise.

Ahmed described the deceased as an enigmatic statesman and one of the state’s most accomplished indigenes.

The former governor urged the Abdulrazaq family to take comfort in the fact that its late patriarch lived an exemplary life marked by indelible professional and personal attainments.

”I offer my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the Abdulrazaq family on the sad death of their father.

“I also console the Emir of Ilorin, HRH Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, and all Kwarans on the passing of this eminent son of Kwara,” he said.

Ajuloopin, the member representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara, commiserated with the family of the deceased over the incident.

The lawmaker, in a statement he personally signed, described the death of the patriarch as a great loss not only to Kwara, but the entire North Central Zone and the country.

Ajuloopin prayed Allah to grant the soul of the deceased Aljana firdaus.

The House Committee Chairman on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness said the patriarch would be remembered as the first lawyer in the Northern Region.

Before his demise, he was the Mutawali of Ilorin, Tafida of Zazzau and Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased died at the age of 93 in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday.