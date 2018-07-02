Pulse.ng logo
Saraki SP advocates use of Aso-Oke as uniforms in state schools

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(Punch)
As part of efforts toward promoting made in Nigeria products, Senate President Bukola Saraki is advocating the adoption of locally produced fabric, Aso Oke, as uniforms in state owned schools.

Saraki disclosed this at a meeting with the Association of Aso Oke Practitioners in Kwara state, led by its chairman, Abdulrasak Alfa, on Monday, July 2, 2018.

The Senate President believes that such move would further create jobs for the teaming unemployed Nigerians across the country.

“As part of my ongoing drive to boost the patronage of Made in Nigeria, I met with the Association of Aso Oke Practitioners in Kwara, led by its Chairman, Abdulrasak Alfa earlier today," the Senate President announced via Twitter.

“We discussed the possibility of state-owned schools adopting Aso Oke materials and other locally made fabrics for their school uniforms — instead of continuing to rely on foreign-sourced fabrics and an increasingly costly supply chain.

“Adopting such a policy would help to create more jobs for the makers of Aso-Oke, our local tailors, and hundreds of thousands of other people who fall within the entrepreneurial value chain,” he added.

 

Aso Oke, a hand loomed cloth woven by the Yoruba ethnic group in South-West Nigeria is mostly used at wedding and other occasions.

‘Sack security chiefs’

The Senate President had also called for the sack of non performing security heads over the killings by bandits across the country.

Saraki said this while reacting to the killings in various parts of the country allegedly carried out by herdsmen.

“This is not something to be politicised. If somebody is not capable and cannot do what he has to do, let others have the opportunity to do it," Saraki declared.

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

