Offa Robbery: Saraki accuses Police of diverting the attention of Nigerians

Senate president, Bukola Saraki, has accused the Nigerian police force of diverting the attention of Nigerians over the death of the principal suspect of the Offa bank robbery.

Following the death of the gang leader, Michael Adikwu, who died in police custody, the public relations officer of the force, Jimoh Moshood, said Adikwu's death does not vindicate Saraki in any way .

The Police explained that Adikwu is not linked to the case it is building against the Saraki; therefore, his death does not change the status of his probe. Moshood said the five gang leaders who have indicted Saraki are alive and already arraigned before an Ilorin High Court in Kwara.

Moshood also assured the public that the probe against Saraki is not politically-motivated but a "purely criminal case".

Saraki reacts to police claim

Reacting to police claim Saraki said the response of the police to his call for an inquiry into how the suspect died was a mere diversionary tactic aimed at evading the serious issues of human rights abuse, extra-judicial killing and politicisation of criminal investigations.

In a statement released by his special adviser on media and publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki alleged that the Police in a cover up of its mishandling of the investigations and their politicization of the process, have continued to make inconsistent statements and commit more blunders.

"The Police while reacting to our disclosure that the prime suspect had died in custody, caused their spokesman, Moshood Jimoh, to respond that: 'Michael Adikwu is in police custody in one of the South-west states...helping in the investigation'. The same Police has equally documented the claim that the suspect died during arrest. What a contradiction!

"It is surprising that the Police which initially allowed the said Adikwu to grant interviews to several national newspapers while in custody refused to inform the public that the suspect had died until the Attorney General of Kwara State mentioned it on November 21, 2018 in the course of his address to the High Court in Ilorin while applying to amend the charge sheet", he stated.

The senate president called on President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to institute inquiry on the the death of Adikwu adding that it has several implications for the country's legal system and its engagement with the international community which has consistently cited the issues of human rights abuse and extra-judicial killing by security forces as major reasons for their reluctance to sell arms to Nigeria in the fight against Boko Haram.

Saraki called for the diligent prosecution of the Offa robbery case so justice can be done to the innocent victims, the suspects facing trial and the state whose peace was disturbed by the April 5 attacks.