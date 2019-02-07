Five suspects arrested in connection with the recent attack on the Agbaji, Ilorin family residence of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, have been remanded in prison custody after their arraignment before an Ilorin Magistrate court.

The suspects, according to the Police First Information Report (FIR), are Omotosho Alawo, Ibrahim Shittu, Usman Ayilara Gobir, Ahmed Shina and Olashehu Ndarabi.

They were alleged to have unleashed terror on Agbaji and Ode Alfa Nda communities, Ilorin during an electioneering campaign in the metropolis.

According to the FIR, the suspects engaged themselves in a free for all during which Yusuf Babatunde, Ibrahim Taofeeq, Adisa Muritala, Hussein Hassan sustained serious injuries.

The fracas also led to the destruction of several vehicles parked within the areas by innocent citizens while buildings were also damaged, the FIR added.

FIR added that concerted efforts of the operatives of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigating Department (CIID), Police headquarters, Ilorin led to the arrest of the suspects.

The FIR stated that the suspects confessed to have actively participated in the fracas with others who are presently at large.

One of the phones stolen at the scene of the mayhem was said to have been recovered from one of the suspects, Alawo.

The suspects were dragged before Magistrate Mariam Dasuki for criminal conspiracy, mischief, theft, an attempt to commit an offence, culpable homicide contrary to sections 97,327,288,299 of penal code.

The prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni, urged the court to remand the suspects in prison custody pending the determination of police investigation on the matter.

The accused's counsel, Barr. Ayodeji Saka, prayed the court to disregard the submission of the prosecutor, arguing that the accused persons were still presumed innocent until proven otherwise. He said that remanding his clients is tantamount to a pre-trial.

In her ruling, Magistrate Dasuki ordered that the suspects be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case to February 12, 2019.