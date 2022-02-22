Ex-Minister of Water Resources sentenced to 3 months imprisonment

Sarah Ochekpe, former Minister of Water Resources has been sentenced to three months imprisonment.
The minister who has been standing trial since 2018 was sentenced on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
The minister who has been standing trial since 2018 was sentenced on Tuesday February 22, 2022 by a Federal High Court sitting in Jos.
Ochekpe, who served under the administration of former president, Goodluck Jonathan was sentenced alongside a former chairman of the People Democratic Party in Plateau state, Raymond Dabo, and the Plateau State Coordinator of Jonathan Campaign Organization, Leo-Sunday Jitong.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in 2018 charged the accused persons with money laundering and conspiracy.
