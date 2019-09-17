The free health mission was organised by the State Government in partnership with a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation, according to a statement signed by Olubukonla Nwonah, Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Office of Lagos State First Lady.

The health mission featured free surgeries for residents suffering from Lipoma, Hernia, Fibroid and Breast Lumps, as well as free Dental and general health screening.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at General Hospital, Ijede, a suburb of Ikorodu, Sanwo-Olu said that the development further signalled the commitment of the present administration towards revamping, rejuvenating and repositioning the health sector for topnotch service delivery to the people.

She said that the development was instructive, considering the fact that a considerable level of commitment to revamp the health sector had been aptly demonstrated since May 29, 2019.

According to her, the second pillar of the developmental agenda for a greater Lagos promised by the administration as espoused in T.H.E.M.E.S speaks to provision of affordable, qualitative and accessible health care.

”It also speaks to the implementation of initiatives to rev up health care delivery and equally ensure healthy, livable and sustainable environment.

”In furtherance of this, the 110-bed Maternal and Child Centre (MCC) in Eti-Osa was completed and commissioned; while work is nearing completion on two others in Badagry and Epe, with more to follow.

”Also, the State Government flagged off Free Medical Mission for 21,000 children and adults in partnership with Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu/Kadri Obafemi Hamzat (BOSKOH) Lagos Healthcare Mission International, as part of efforts to play up the health of residents, especially children.

”Through this, over 21, 000 people were screened at seven centres over a period of six days, while a total of 1417 free surgeries were conducted for residents.

”These include pediatric eye surgery, adult eye surgery, pediatric surgery, dental surgery, orthopedic surgery and ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) surgery,” she said.

The First Lady said that in view of available statistics which revealed that about 50 per cent of the Nigerian female population aged 15 to 44 live with fibroid, any medical intervention to address it and other diseases was most commendable.

She commended the Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation (BOF) for coming up with the initiative to partner with the State Government, while urging other organisations to emulate such laudable gesture to improve the health indices of the state.

”As a government, our goal is to ensure Universal Health Coverage as much as possible, and as well improve the quality of healthcare delivery to our people. With God on our side, the present administration shall not fail the people,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Titilayo Goncalves, said that the free surgeries were in furtherance of the premium placed on healthcare by the government.

Goncalves said that this was especially in reaching out to vulnerable part of the state’s population at the grassroots, including the elderly, the very young, and people living with disabilities.

”Our objective for Lagos, one of the largest Mega Cities in the world, is to institutionalise accessible, efficient and qualitative health care that is affordable to all our residents.

”This is irrespective of class or status, and we are here again today to demonstrate our commitment to these values,” she said.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu, said since the initiative began, a total of 1405 residents had been screened.

Olowojebutu said that out of the 150 planned surgeries, 51 life transforming surgeries had already been performed, comprising five for fibroid, 33 for Lipoma, and 13 for breast lumps.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Lola Lukman, said he was grateful to the State Government and the NGO for the initiative.

Lukman said that no money was collected for the Lipoma surgery that was performed on him.