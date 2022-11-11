RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu’s wife advises children to be ambassadors of peace

The wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Friday advised children to always thrive to be ambassadors of peace, unity and commonality.

Lagos First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu (Araba)
The programme was part of activities lined up for the ongoing 35th National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST), hosted by Lagos State.

The governor’s wife, who was awarded “Mama NAFEST”, also advised parents to raise their children instilling in them the virtue of peace and love.

According to her, this was important to be able to build a nation void of social unrest and chaos.

“The essential ingredient of building peace, unity and harmony is love, we need to love one another.

“As students, we are training you to be ambassadors of peace, unity and commonality.

“When you love your colleagues, you don’t harm or cheat them, you don’t become cruel to anyone but you look out for your colleagues’ welfare.

“Replicate the virtues of peace, love and unity in your various homes and in your schools,” she said.

Sanwo-Olu urged the children to cultivate the habit of always speaking up whenever they observed any negative incidence around their localities and schools.

She said promptness in alerting the appropriate authorities would go a long way in controlling a situation turning soar.

She noted that the choice of hosting the children at the government house was deliberate, to give them some sense of history.

According to her, this will enable the children know and understand history relating to the state house as they will be better equipped to project the future.

Chief Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), commended the efforts of Mrs Sanwo-Olu who took time to entertain the children.

Runsewe described her as a compassionate woman who had true love for children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the children who had series of dance competitions were each rewarded with Tablets while those who came first, second and third were gifted Laptops each.

The children were also taken on a tour of the government house.

