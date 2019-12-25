Lagos Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has concluded plans to thrill Lagosians for 7 days--beginning from Christmas Day, December 25, to New Year’s eve on December 31st.

“We want to prove that there is no party like a Lagos party,” Lagos’ Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Olufunke Adebolu, tells Pulse in Alausa, the seat of government in the state.

Adebolu adds that; “Mr. Governor is celebrating a week-long party in Lagos state because he wants all Lagosians to come out and celebrate with him and we’ve launched the Greater Lagos Christmas and New Year extravaganza for this purpose.”

From Left to Right--Information Commissioner Omotoso, Tourism Commissioner Adebolu and Sanwo-Olu's spokesperson Fafore at the press briefing to herald the Greater Lagos 2019 fiesta on Monday, December 23, 2019 in Alausa (Pulse)

Adebolu says the Lagos Christmas party will be different this year. “In time past, the Lagos fiesta has been something where you just involve international artistes, artistes from Lagos who come on stage, sing a song, cheer the people up and go. The formula we have this year for the Greater Lagos 2020 New Year extravaganza is more of a family oriented show. It’s more of a show, more of a performance.

“It’s an atmosphere that we are creating to usher in the yuletide 2020 and usher in a new decade with a bang. This year, it’s more than a show. It’s all encompassing because we want to cement our position as the premier destination for tourism and the absolute top notch place for entertainment and tourism on the African continent.

“For the first time ever on Lagos soil, on the continent of Africa, we are going to be witnessing a drone show, pyrotechnics, confetti, state-of-the-art firework, a proper show that will rival any show across Dubai, the middle east, in the UK, in the US. It’s all happening right here in Lagos.”

Nurturing talent

Adebolu says the Lagos fiesta this year is tailored towards identifying and nurturing some of the abundant talent in Nigeria’s commercial capital and entertainment hub.

“Across the 5 Ibile zones--the 5 locations where this event will be hosted--there will be competition where there will be a talent hunt. If you are in Ikeja where you are hosting in the Agege stadium or you are in the Epe recreation center or you are in the Badagry town hall or you are in the Eko Atlantic or the Lagos Island or in Ikorodu, you can go if you have a talent, if you can sing or you are a comedian, you have your time and platform on the stage.

“You have the opportunity to perform. We’ve whittled down each local division down to five. The last three will perform to their audiences on the 31st whereas the last two will go to the grand finale at Eko Atlantic to compete for the ultimate price.

“The ultimate winner then dovetails into another initiative we have called the Lagos film and music academy. The winner is going to win a spot for this, sponsored by Mr. Governor, which will then ensure that yes, we have identified these talents in Lagos, we are nurturing them throughout the year and then in 2021, they can then be the ones performing and they can then be the stars of the show.

“There’s going to be all sorts of cultural shows. We also want to be able to express our diversity. For example in Ikeja, you are going to have the cultural shows of the indigenous people of Ikeja...the Oworis will come on show, they will have their own dance troupes etc, the dance troupes from the Lagos council will be on show, the Dance Lagos Guild will be on show...the whole point of the exercise is to really engross ourselves in the culture, entertainment and the talent that is Lagos. We are so diverse, we have a lot of talent and we need an avenue to showcase them.

“Mr. Governor is calling on all Lagosians to come out across all 5 divisions from the 25th, through the 31st. 35 concerts, 7 days, 5 different locations. It will all be happening here in Lagos,” Adebolu says.

Bringing the family along

Lagos Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, encourages families to include the party in their Christmas/ New Year plans because security will be guaranteed across the state and traffic will be well managed.

Sanwo-Olu receives Army Chief Buratai in Lagos (Twitter @@jidesanwoolu)

“Only Lagos can declare a 7-day party and from the first day, it’s going to be an Isale Eko Owambe party that never stops. Like Americans would say, you ain’t seen nothing yet,” Omotoso adds.

Sanwo-Olu has also declared free BRT rides and tolls for Lagosians on Christmas and New Year days.