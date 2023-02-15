Sanwo-Olu warns Lagosians not to reject old naira notes

The governor stated this in a series of tweets posted on his verified Twitter page on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Sanwo-Olu's warning comes hours after the apex court in the land reaffirmed its order that banned the Federal Government and by implication, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), from ending the validity of the old currency on February 10, 2023 as planned.

The governor, who stated that Lagos State has joined other state governments in the suit against the Federal Government, emphasised that the court's earlier pronouncement subsists.

Therefore, he threatened to prosecute anyone found rejecting the old naira notes as that would amount to violating the position of the law.

The tweets read: "Dear Lagosians, I hereby commend your patience and calmness, following the sad controversy generated by the Naira shortage crisis. I would like to inform you that we have joined the dispute at the Supreme Court, which adjourned the hearing of the matter till Feb 22.

"When the matter first came up on February 8, the apex court said the old notes remained legal tender. That position has not changed. Therefore we hereby warn those rejecting old notes to desist from doing so or face prosecution. It is against the law to reject the old notes.

"I plead with everyone to remain law-abiding, and shun mischief makers who may want to exploit this temporary situation to promote their anti-people agenda. I am confident that the Judiciary will resolve all the issues around the currency shortage crisis."

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu said the state government has started sharing food packs to vulnerable Lagosians just as it has also slashed fare on state transportation services facilities by 50% to cushion the effect of the naira scarcity.