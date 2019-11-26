Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known while briefing newsmen after the State Security meeting at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “there is a programme coming up, hopefully before the end of the year to provide amnesty for cultists and people with criminal tendency.

“The security council believes we can open up the period of amnesty for them. We want them to come forward to turn new leave. I don’t want to use the word rehabilitate,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu wants to bring cultists back into society, restricts VIO’s operations (twitter.com/@Mr_JAGs)

The governor also warned pipeline vandals and criminal elements hanging around the Atlas Cove and Tarkwa Bay to stop their nefarious activities or get out of the State.

In his words: “We want to communicate with our CDAs and CDCs that closure of gates are things that we will review seriously because a lot of breeches occur. We want to keep all the gates open during the day and ensure that they are manned at night. If they are found under lock and key, notices will be given to them and thereafter such gates will be removed.”

As the Nigerian Army is currently conducting the 4th edition of its operation Crocodile Smile in the State and Sanwo-olu urged that Lagosians should not be alarmed at seeing many armed soldiers around them.

Sanwo-Olu wants to bring cultists back into society, restricts VIO’s operations (twitter.com/@Mr_JAGs)

"Law abiding people of Lagos State should not be worried & that there will more military movement around the State but it’s for the overall security of the State." He said.

Restriction of VIO’s Operations To 3 Hours Daily

Reiterating that the executive order on driving against traffic, popularly called “one way” still stand, adding that all security operatives had been given marching orders to arrest offenders, and to also implement the restriction of motorcycles on some roads in the Lagos metropolis.

Sanwo-Olu wants to bring cultists back into society, restricts VIO’s operations (twitter.com/@Mr_JAGs)

The Governor sounded a note of warning to drivers of articulated vehicles who often park on and under the bridges and under power lines to refrain from such act.

ALSO READ: My wife sleeps with our landlord, man tells court

On traffic gridlock, Sanwo-Olu said government was on top of it, adding that “we are manning our traffic issues, the Nigeria Police will be working with the LASTMA and with our men in public works and also with our road construction to ensure that there is free flow of traffic in and around construction site.

“We are going to restrict the operation of the men of the VIO to off peak period between the hours of 12 mid-day to 3p.m,” he said.