Sanwo-Olu wants 'those standing on the fence' to join him in developing Lagos

Bayo Wahab

Sanwo-Olu says he and his deputy do not have a monopoly of ideas.

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Daily Post)
Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Daily Post)

Sanwo-Olu made the call hours after the Supreme Court affirmed his election.

The governor said he and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat do not have a monopoly of ideas.

Sanwo-Olu said the judgment of the apex court affirmed the position of Lagosians on the election, adding that the victory was not just for him and his deputy but for the people of Lagos state.

“Like I said in my acceptance speech after the results of the election were declared, there was no victor or vanquished. Our approach to governance since May 29, 2019, is a clear example of inclusive governance, which we believe in and stand for, the governor said.

“I therefore invite those who are still standing on the fence to show their love for our dear state by joining the train of progressive governance. We do not profess a monopoly of ideas.

“Today’s judicial pronouncement, like those of the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Lagos, have buoyed our confidence in the country’s judicial system. We do not take it for granted.

I commend the judges for their well-thought-out and detailed judgment. They explained the reasons that led them to their conclusions today. We thank the Supreme Court judges, as well as the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal judges for their firm commitment to the principle of fairness and justice.”

Sanwo-Olu said the victory would prompt him and Hamzat to do more for the people of the state.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

