The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanwo-Olu presented gifts items to the baby and other babies during her goodwill visits to the hospital.

NAN reports that the first baby of the year, a boy weighing 4.3kilogrammes was born to the family of Mr and Mrs Onumba at 2:38 a.m. at the hospital.

Sanwo-Olu said the birth of a child required that the mother is adequately taken care of, to ensure that she got skilled care during labour and delivery.

She added that the birth of a child brings good fortune to a society, saying it was not by chance.

“We are here today not just to celebrate new lives having it in mind that our show of love, kindness and compassion is only an extension of gratitude to God,” she said.

She commended the Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Madewa Adebajo and his team for their relentless efforts in rendering effective services to patients.

Sanwo-Olu advised pregnant women to live a healthy lifestyle that would guarantee the wellbeing of their babies.

She, however, urged the people of Lagos to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols in order to curb the spread of the viral disease in the state.

Also, Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for health said that celebrating the first baby of the year was symbolic as the first annual activity of state health calendars.

Abayomi , represented by Dr Olusegun Ogboye, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health said the celebration was one of the state’s ways of showing its commitment to the total health of the mother and her child.

“This is a very symbolic event and the significance is demonstrated by the priority visit of the wife of the governor and the presence of important dignitaries.

“They make it a duty to be here to rejoice with our mothers on the birth of their children and that, in itself, speaks volume,” he said.

Abayomi reiterated the state’s commitment to ensure that Lagosians have access to good healthcare delivery and reducing maternal and child mortality.

“It is still very sad that a significant number of people still lose their lives during childbirth, because they either don’t have access to medical care or end up in the hands of quacks.

“We will continue do more to reduce maternal mortality through provision of basic healthcare, renew infrastructure and increased human capacity,” he said.

He advised the people to avoid activities that could increase the spread of the ongoing pandemic.

Dr Madewa Adebajo, the Medical Director of Alimosho General Hospital commended the state government for its effort in making healthcare more accessible to the people.

Adebajo said that the hospital took delivery of over 2,000 babies yearly, noting that it’s personnel would continue to put patients first in its service delivery.

He added that the newly built oxygen centres in the facility would also help to further meet the needs of patients.

“We have some challenges before, but I can categorically say that most of the problem had been solved.

“We have more workforce now, better and capable to attend to about 50,000 patients that come here on a monthly basis to seek for healthcare.

“We delivered over 2,000 babies annually and intend to do more for our patients this new year,” he said.

NAN reports that other hospitals visited by Sanwo-Olu included, Mushin General Hospital, Orile Agege Hospital and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).