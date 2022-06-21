Sanwo-Olu visits Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, sympathises with attacked journalists

NAN also reports that the governor was accompanied on the visit by his Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde, his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, and other aides.

Sanwo-Olu urged the journalists not to be deterred by the incident, saying it was part of the hazards of their job.

Pulse Nigeria

He reassured journalists, especially members of Lagos State Governor’s Office Correspondents (LAGOCO), that their safety and welfare were paramount to him.

”Your job is risky; very risky, but don’t be deterred by the hazards of the job. You must have the courage to persevere,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that the traducers of the government would always find way of discrediting its good intentions and policies.

The governor ordered an investigation into the attack that left some journalists injured and the press crew bus badly damaged.

He added that the government would pick up the hospital bills of those injured in the incident.