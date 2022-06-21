RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu visits Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, sympathises with attacked journalists

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, on Monday, paid an unscheduled visit to members of his press crew at Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, located within the state secretariat.

Sanwo-Olu visits Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, sympathises with attacked journalists
Sanwo-Olu visits Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, sympathises with attacked journalists

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor’s visit was to empathise with members of the press crew who were attacked by hoodlums on Sunday in a bus conveying them to Lagos Island.

Recommended articles

NAN also reports that the governor was accompanied on the visit by his Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde, his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, and other aides.

Sanwo-Olu urged the journalists not to be deterred by the incident, saying it was part of the hazards of their job.

Sanwo-Olu visits Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, sympathises with attacked journalists
Sanwo-Olu visits Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, sympathises with attacked journalists Pulse Nigeria

He reassured journalists, especially members of Lagos State Governor’s Office Correspondents (LAGOCO), that their safety and welfare were paramount to him.

”Your job is risky; very risky, but don’t be deterred by the hazards of the job. You must have the courage to persevere,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that the traducers of the government would always find way of discrediting its good intentions and policies.

The governor ordered an investigation into the attack that left some journalists injured and the press crew bus badly damaged.

He added that the government would pick up the hospital bills of those injured in the incident.

NAN reports that the attack on the journalists occurred between Ebute-Ero and Adeniji, Iga-Idunganran area during the visit of the APC Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, to the palace of Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election

Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election

Tinubu: Lagos Assembly to send commendation letters to Buhari, others

Tinubu: Lagos Assembly to send commendation letters to Buhari, others

Ekiti election: Women Situation Room releases report, says vote-buying rampant

Ekiti election: Women Situation Room releases report, says vote-buying rampant

FG disburses N86bn for Basic Healthcare Provision Fund – Official

FG disburses N86bn for Basic Healthcare Provision Fund – Official

Obaseki assures citizens of improved security, insists ban on motorcycles still in force

Obaseki assures citizens of improved security, insists ban on motorcycles still in force

Sanwo-Olu visits Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, sympathises with attacked journalists

Sanwo-Olu visits Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, sympathises with attacked journalists

Jigawa 2023: Lamido seeks Emir’s blessing on governorship ambition

Jigawa 2023: Lamido seeks Emir’s blessing on governorship ambition

The only way Peter Obi and Tinubu can substitute their running mates - INEC

The only way Peter Obi and Tinubu can substitute their running mates - INEC

PDP not ready for power – Godsday Orubebe dumps party

PDP not ready for power – Godsday Orubebe dumps party

Trending

FG moves to take over 4 state-owned airports

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika

There’re so many terrible people around Buhari, says Amechi

Buhari-13

5 dead as IPOB engages in shootout with gunmen in Anambra

5 dead as IPOB engages in shootout with gunmen in Anambra. [crucible]

3 reasons Father Mbaka does not want Peter Obi to become president

Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.