Sanwo-Olu visits Akere market, sympathises with fire victims

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has commiserated with traders who lost their goods in the Akere Spare Parts Market in Olodi Apapa area of Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said that he genuinely shared the grief of the victims, hence, had ordered a probe into the fire, which emergency workers had put out.

He implored residents of the state to desist from attributing the unfortunate incident to any political party or its agents.

Those who are struggling to make political gains from the incident are being mischievous.

”It is shameful to take advantage of the misfortune of others to feather some political nests,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Earlier on, the governor also visited the market to conduct on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Sanwo-Olu on New Media, Jubril Gawat, in a post on his Twitter page on Wednesday evening.

