Sanwo-Olu visits Akere market, sympathises with fire victims.

The governor said that he genuinely shared the grief of the victims, hence, had ordered a probe into the fire, which emergency workers had put out.

He implored residents of the state to desist from attributing the unfortunate incident to any political party or its agents.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Those who are struggling to make political gains from the incident are being mischievous.

”It is shameful to take advantage of the misfortune of others to feather some political nests,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Earlier on, the governor also visited the market to conduct on-the-spot assessment of the situation.