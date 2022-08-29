Sanwo-Olu urges youth to shun division and take full charge of the future

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged Nigerian youths to take charge of the future, describing them as the future of the world.

Sanwo-Olu gave the advice during the Year 2022 Children and Youth Harvest Thanksgiving of the Our Saviour’s Church, Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion), at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Marina, Lagos.

The event had as its theme: ”Harvest of Restoration and Divine Satisfaction”.

He urged the youths to participate actively in different activities that were geared towards nation-building.

Sanwo-Olu said: ”Leadership was not only achieved when people were elected as governors or presidents, but from various roles assigned wherever they found themselves, such as in the church.”

The governor said that serving in the house of God was a good foundation for greater career service.

According to him, what the church stands for ”was to give you (youths) the foundation and space for them to be able to do those things they want to do and fly to whatever height.

”Indeed, you are not just the future of the nation, you are indeed the future of the world and the future is now.

”And so, you need to be partakers of it and take full charge of it.”

Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who were Parents of the Day for the Harvest Programme also urged Nigerians to unite.

”They should also shun division and make the right choices, so as to create a tomorrow that everybody would be proud of,” he urged.

he governor said that his government would continue to be responsible and responsive to the people of Lagos State.

Also, it would ensure development in every part of Lagos State, in line with the Greater Lagos Development agenda.

He said, ”Let us hold ourselves together. Whatever is dividing us as a country are the little things that can also unite us as a country.

”Let us make the right choices. Let us create a tomorrow that all of them can be proud of.

”We have that responsibility to continue to make this place (Lagos) safe. We have that responsibility to continue to make sure that we will not divide ourselves.

”We will continue to create opportunities for every one of our citizens, and we will continue to make it home to all for as long as they want to be peaceful and law-abiding.”

Speaking earlier, the Vicar of Our Saviour’s Church, TBS, The Ven. Ife Okupevi urged Sanwo-Olu to intervene in the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU).

Okupevi urged the governor to speak with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Education and other stakeholders for quick resolution between the Federal Government and ASUU, to end the strike that had grounded university education for many months.

He also praised Sanwo-Olu for taking necessary action against COVID-19 and the security being enjoyed in Lagos State, as well as provision of infrastructure in different parts of the state.

In his sermon, the Preacher, Rev. Emmanuel Mordi, urged Christians to use their resources for God and also that those in positions of authority should be merciful to the people and ensure justice.

