Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has warned residents of the state against the claim that the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement on Sunday, January 10, 2021, said the virus is neither a hoax nor a glamorous disease.

The governor said that COVID-19 cases were rising in Lagos, adding that the state government had activated a new oxygen plant to ensure that more patients recover from the virus.

The governor said, “Lagosians, #COVID19 is not a glamorous disease, neither is it a hoax. You need to follow the safety guidelines to safeguard your friends and loved ones.

“In the midst of increasing #COVID19 cases, we have some good news from our Infectious Diseases Hospital.

“We have activated a new oxygen plant which will help by providing much-needed oxygen to patients. The plant will supplement oxygen supply to about 300 cylinders per day and six cylinders per hour.

“We are working to ensure patients receive the best care at our state facilities.”

On Saturday, January 9, 2021, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 1,585 new cases of the virus in the country. This brought the total number of confirmed cases of the disease in Nigeria to 99,063.