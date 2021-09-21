Sanwo-Olu upgrades 'Domestic, Sexual Violence Team' to agency

Sanwo-Olu signed the legislation during the state's Executive Council meeting in Ikeja, as the state dedicated the month of September to raising awareness on gender-based violence.

The governor and members of the state's cabinet wore attire with purple shades to support the campaign against sexual violence.

The DSVRT legislation provides for the establishment of Sexual Offenders' Register that would help the state efficiently tackle violations in the communities.

"Raising awareness about domestic and sexual violence is an important piece of working to end the cycle of violence.

"It is important to reiterate the state government's zero tolerance to all forms of sexual and gender-based violence. We will not rest on our oars until the menace is reduced to the barest minimum in Lagos," he said.

The governor then appointed Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi as the Executive Secretary of the new agency.