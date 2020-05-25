In fulfilment of his promises to renew infrastructure in critical sectors, Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is to inaugurate housing, education and road projects as part of activities to mark one year on office.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said in a statement on Sunday, that some of the projects would be inaugurated virtually while the others would be on-site.

He noted that Sanwo-Olu’s administration would be one year old on May 29.

The official said that a number of programmes had been slated to commemorate the anniversary.

He said that the governor would visit Ikorodu to inaugurate the 360-unit Lagos Homes and visit Igbogbo Baiyeku IIB Estate, Lekki, and the Courtland Villas on Femi Okunnu Estate during the weeklong celebration.

”In the education sector, Sanwo-Olu will conduct virtual inauguration of completed classroom blocks in Maya Secondary School, Ikorodu; Eva Adelaja Junior School, Bariga; and Saviour Primary School, Ifako-Ijaiye, among others.

”Virtual inauguration of completed works such as the Concrete Jetty in Baiyeku, Ikorodu, Aradagun-Ajido- Epeme Road in Badagry, and the Maryland Signalisation project also form part of the itinerary to commemorate the anniversary

”Prior to May 29, Sanwo-Olu will deliver Children’s Day address on May 27, which coincides with the 53rd anniversary of the state,” he said.

The commissioner said that the anniversary events would not be held elaborately, in order to reflect the realities and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

”This is not a time to engage in any elaborate celebrations.

”The governor, however, considers it essential to render an account of his service to Lagosians since he was voted into office a year ago,” Omotosho said.

The commissioner said that in the next few days, the anniversary programmes would begin at the J.J.T Park in Alausa, with press briefings by some members of the state executive council.

He said that commissioners and special advisers would present their scorecards in tandem with the six pillars of the state’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

He said that the daily briefings had been scheduled to run from May 27 to June 3, with two sessions daily.

”Three special publications highlighting the achievements of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration and testimonies of beneficiaries of various initiatives of the government are slated for presentation to the public by the governor and his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

”Sanwo-Olu remains focused on fulfilling his campaign promises to Lagosians and determined to accomplish set targets in spite of the temporary setback occasioned by the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

”The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be an interesting alteration to our ways of life,” he said.