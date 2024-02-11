ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu to flag-off ₦750m Lagos trader money for 15, 000 beneficiaries

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor announced the scheme during the unveiling of the Mid-level agro-product hub at Idi-Oro in the Mushin area of the state.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Ms Abisola Olusanya, State Commissioner for Agriculture, said this during a sensitisation programme on hygiene for 500 market men and women from Ikeja and Oshodi Local Government Areas on Saturday at Lagos Fresh Food Hub, Idi-Oro, Mushin.

Olusanya said the flag-off exercise was an opportunity for the governor to demonstrate his love for the market men and women on Valentine’s Day.

“By Wednesday, Valentine’s Day, Mr governor is going to be showing love to market traders, men and women in Lagos.

“He promised them 50,000 per beneficiary for 15, 000 people for the Lagos Market Trader Money; he is going to be launching it on that day.

“It is part of his show of love to say we hear you, we hear your cry, we are all in this together and we will come out of this better and stronger,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had on Dec. 18, announced a ₦750 million financial intervention scheme for Lagos traders tagged ‘Lagos Trader Money.’

Under the scheme, 15,000 traders across all the local government areas of the state – 200 from each LGA – received ₦50,000 each to boost their businesses.

The governor announced the scheme during the unveiling of the Mid-level agro-product hub at Idi-Oro in the Mushin area of the state.

He said the Commissioner for Agriculture and the local government chairmen in the state would meet to map out the modalities for the disbursement of the fund.

He said, “The government has come up with an intervention for all market men and women. The Market/Trader Money is for 15,000 beneficiaries as support.

“Each beneficiary will get N50,000 from the government. Each local government will submit 200 names.

