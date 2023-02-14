Sanwo-Olu thinking about increasing allowance of corp members in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu conveyed his intention while responding to a request by Yetunde Baderinwa, the NYSC coordinator in the state.

Baderinwa made the request during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch A, Stream 1 orientation course held at NYSC camp, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Sanwo-Olu was represented by Mobalaji Ogunlende, Special Adviser, Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations.

"While the state coordinator was speaking, she mentioned a few things, but one of the things that caught my attention and that of everyone was the increment she had requested.

"I have heard it and immediately I put a message across to Mr Governor and he has responded, said that he will look into it," he said.

Ogunlende, also Chairman NYSC Governing Board, promised that he would further take the request up with the governor while speaking in his capacity.

He also restated the state's commitment to corps members' welfare and reward to those whose performances are adjudged to be outstanding at the end service year.

Ogunlende assured the NYSC of the provision of a befitting and more conducive permanent orientation camp in Agbowa, Ikorodu.

He said, "We have acquired the land and all issues relating to compensation are almost concluded.

"The construction work on the 6,000 capacity phase 1 of the project will commence very soon and upon completion, the new permanent orientation camp will have the capacity to accommodate 20,000 corps members and officials.

"I want to assure the state coordinator that the promise I made to support the secretariat with a vehicle to ease mobility, especially during community development services activities, will be redeemed."

On the forthcoming elections, he said that the state would work closely with all relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure corps members' safety, particularly those working as INEC adhoc staff.

Earlier, Baderinwa assured the governor of the corps members' readiness to serve their fatherland in the state.

She said they had imbibed the tenets of the scheme during the three-week orientation programme and would perform excellently in their beats.

"I want to heartily request from Mr Governor that given the state of the economy and the rising cost of living in Lagos State and indeed the whole world, to consider an increment of corps members' allowance serving in the state.

"This will not only stamp Lagos as a pace-setter in corps welfare, but will boost the enthusiasm of corps resources to work assiduously, as corps medical personnel continue to be a reliable force driving our Primary Health Care Centers, as well as other key areas of the economy," she said.

The NYSC Lagos coordinator implored the corps members not to take their health for granted.