Sanwo-Olu tasks Nigerians on internal security

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu said the Lagos State Government would continue to cooperate with security agencies and the NAF in particular in their functions towards national security.

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu said this during the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Logistics Command 2023 Annual 10km Walk/Jog Exercise held at Ikeja, on Saturday, in Lagos.

The governor represented by the Lagos State Commissioner for Special Duties, Gbenga Oyerinde, said all hands must be on deck to boost security in the country.

He said the government would remain resolute in dealing with any threat confronting the country.

He added that the exercise was targeted at keeping NAF personnel physically fit, healthy and mentally prepared for military duties and deployment toward confronting the security challenges of the country.

“As military personnel, it is important to remain physically fit to carry out your constitutional task as the defender of our nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by encouraging the spirit of sportsmanship.

“This is basically the essence of the 10km exercise and other sports activities designed for your fitness by the NAF Headquarters, implemented by your various commands,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor stressed that as professional men and women in arms, their role was critical to the attainment of their constitutional responsibility imperative to national security.

“Therefore, you all need to keep fit at all times, sustain concerted efforts to eliminate all security threats that affect our security and growth as a nation.

“I congratulate you all for a successful completion of the 10km exercise without any negative occurrence,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu tasks Nigerians on internal security

