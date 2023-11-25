ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu tasks new NBCC President on innovation, collaboration

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu charged businesses to remain committed to ethical practices, corporate social responsibility and sustainability practices to benefit society.

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Daily Post)
Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Daily Post)

Sanwo-Olu, represented by Folashade Ambrose-Medem, Commissioner, Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Lagos, gave the charge at the NBCC Inauguration Dinner of the 18th President on Friday night in Lagos.

He noted that Atelly’s emergence as president spelt new beginnings for the chamber and new affirmations of enduring ties between Nigeria and Britain.

The governor said that moving forward economically required guidance by the spirit of collaboration, particularly as the chamber had a pivotal role to play in shaping the business landscape.

He charged businesses to remain committed to ethical practices, corporate social responsibility and sustainability practices to benefit society.

Sanwo-Olu assured that Lagos was always open for business and investment and was counting on the chamber’s support to make the state the most preferred destination for business and commerce.

“The world is ever more interconnected and it’s our responsibility to harness this connectivity for the greater good.

“Lagos state is proud of the launch of the Women and Youth Entrepreneurship Development Center (WYEDC) and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Ideathon.

“These initiatives align perfectly with my administration’s agenda, particularly with our renewed focus on gender equality and women empowerment,” he said.

Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, called for a renewed commitment to excellence and urged the new president to be a pioneer of innovation.

Uzoka-Anite, represented by Charles Odii, Director General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), assured the business community of unwavering commitment to creating an enabling environment.

“We are committed to an environment that supports entrepreneurship and attracts foreign direct investment to propel Nigeria into a place of global competitiveness.

“I urge the new president to continue to foster goodwill and increase trade and investment between Nigeria and Great Britain,” she said.

In his acceptance speech, Atelly said in awareness of all the responsibilities accompanying the position of leadership, he was ready to take on the mantle and deliver on the expectations of members.

Atelly said his administration would take steps to protect the interest of members to facilitate their growth.

He said as partners in progress with the Nigerian government, the chamber would continue to engage respectfully to protect business interests locally and internationally, to attract tangible investments based on areas of comparative advantage.

“When the economy thrives, this translates to more revenue for the government.

“Via our Women and Youth Entrepreneurship Development Center (WYEDC) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Ideathon, we are committed to giving women and youths the requisite skills and acquisitions training,” he said.

Atelly promised to significantly increase the influence of members, facilitate business opportunities for members, implement sustainability projects and improve relations with government agencies.

