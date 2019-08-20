The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony, held at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat, witnessed presentation/citation of each commissioners-designate and Special Advisers-designate before they were sworn-in.

The newly sworn-in commissioners and their portfolios are: Mr Tunji Bello (Water Resources and Environment), Mr Gbolahan Lawal (Agriculture), Dr Wale Ahmed (Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations) and Mrs Lola Akande (Commerce and Industry).

Other commissioners are: Prof. Akin Abayomi (Health), Mrs Folasade Adefisayo (Education), Mrs Aramide Adeyoye (Works and Infrastructure), Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatia (Housing), Mrs Yetunde Arobieke (Local Government), and Mrs Shulamite Adebolu (Tourism, Arts and Culture).

Others on the list are: Mrs Bolaji Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation), Mr Segun Dawodu (Youths and Social Development), Mr Samuel Egube (Economic Planning and Budget) and Mr Hakeem Fahm (Science and Technology).

Also on the list are: Mr Olalere Odusote (Energy and Mineral Resources), Dr Frederic Oladeinde (Transportation), Dr Rabiu Olowo (Finance), Mr Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy), Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN (Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice).

The remaining commissioners are: Dr Idris Salako (Physical Planning and Urban Develeopment), Mrs Uzamat Akingbile-Yusuf (Home Affairs) and Mrs Ajibola Ponnle (Establishment, Training and Pensions).

The newly sworn-in Special Advisers (SA) to the Governor and their portfolios are: Mr Joe Igbokwe (Drainage and Water Resources), Mrs Aderemi Adebowale-Owoeye (Office of Civic Engagement) and Mr Oladele Ajayi (Commerce and Industry).

Others are: Mrs Adetoke Benson-Awoyinka (Housing), Mr Olatunbosun Alaka (Innovation and Technology), Mr Kabiru Abdullahi (Urban Development), Mr Afolabi Ayantayo (Political and Legislative Affairs), and Prince Anofi Elegushi (Central Business District).

The rest are: Mr Oluwatoyin Fayinka (Transportation), Mrs Solape Hammond (Sustainable Development Goals), Ms Ruth Olusanya (Agriculture), Mr Solomon Bonu (Arts and Culture) and Mr Tokunbo Wahab (Education).

In his address, Sanwo-Olu urged the newly sworn-in members of the state Executive Council to fervently and ultimately assist him in serving the people of Lagos state.

“The Blueprint for a new Lagos and the Development Plan (2012 to 2025) are still relevant as strategic reference materials for a systematic implementation of medium and long-term policies, in line with the overall vision for our state.

“However, in this administration, our task must be to accelerate the trajectory of growth and development of Lagos State, embarked upon by the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and built upon by successive administrations.

“Today, providence has entrusted us with the great responsibility of ensuring that the vision of the blueprint and the Development Plan comes to pass wholly and completely,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor, who noted that the cabinet could not afford to disappoint the people of Lagos State, urged members to brace up for challenges and embrace transparency, accountability, fairness and value for money.

“Let me remind you that your appointment is a unique privilege and a call to service. It must not be seen as opportunity for self-service.

“While discharging the responsibility that will be assigned to you, you must imbibe our culture of transparency, accountability, fairness and value for money.

“I therefore implore you to earnestly commit yourselves to the agenda and vision of this administration.

“I charge you to show commitment, diligence and exemplary leadership, as the necessary virtues needed to achieve the greatness we desire for our state and to deliver the prosperity our people deserve, ” he added.

One of the newly sworn-in commissioners, Mr Tunji Bello, who delivered a vote of assurance on behalf of others, promised that the new cabinet members would serve the state and support the governor’s campaign promises.

Earlier in her welcome address, Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folasahde Jaji, said that the inauguration was significant because it underlined the will and determination of the governor, to improve governance and well being of residents.

“Today’s inauguration is an important fulfillment of the constitutional requirements, as enshrined in Section 192 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as members, “Jaji said.

The event was witnessed by government functionaries, members of the Governor’s Advisory Council, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, stalwarts of APC, and traditional rulers among others.