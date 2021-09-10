The bill was passed by the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday, September 5.

"The governor signed the bill for a law to impose and charge VAT on certain goods and services at about 11:45am today, after returning from an official trip to Abuja. By this act, the bill has now become law," says Gbenga Omotosho, who is Commissioner for Information in Lagos.

The VAT legislation has been a contentious, hut button one lately, with state governments in Nigeria's southern region bickering with the federal government, and pushing for the responsibility to collect consumption tax within their jurisdictions.