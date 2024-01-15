ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu signs 2024 budget, promises to complete ongoing projects

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu says his government will work assiduously to ensure the completion of ongoing projects and ensure the effective take-off of new ones.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat (middle) after signing the 2024 Appropriation bill into law at the Conference room of Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. [PM News]
Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat (middle) after signing the 2024 Appropriation bill into law at the Conference room of Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. [PM News]

Recommended articles

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the Lagos House Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said the budget size now stood at ₦2.267 trillion as against the initial ₦2.246 trillion.

"For the purpose of clarity, the approved budget size is ₦2,267,976,120,869; comprising 1,315,545,553,871 for capital expenditure and ₦952,430,566,998 for recurrent expenditure, a ratio of 58:42.

"The approved budget size is ₦21.74 billion higher than what was presented to the House of Assembly, due to additional provisions to enforce completion of ongoing projects,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said the impact of the budget would be determined by the effectiveness of its implementation.

He said the government was determined to ensure that the goals and objectives of the budget were maximally realised, for the benefit of all residents and in line with the THEMES+ development agenda.

According to him, the government will work assiduously to ensure the completion of ongoing projects and ensure the effective take-off of new ones.

He urged all residents to play their roles in the successful implementation of the budget and discharge their civic obligations as and when due.

"As a government, we will continue to be guided by the highest standards of transparency and accountability in the management of resources put in our care,” the governor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He thanked the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and all members of the assembly for their cooperation and commitment, which ensured the expeditious consideration and passage of the budget.

Speaking earlier on behalf of the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, Mrs Mojisola Meranda, said the budget had been thoroughly looked at by the assembly members and all necessities put in place.

Also speaking, the Commissioner For Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Ope George, said to put up an all-encompassing budget, the ministry held fora at the five divisions (Ikorodu, Ikeja, Epe, Badagry, and Lagos Island) of the state.

George said that such fora helped to understand the needs of the different divisions, which assisted in guiding the budget development.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Boat carrying 100 people in Niger State ends up inside water, number of dead unknown

Boat carrying 100 people in Niger State ends up inside water, number of dead unknown

We'll train more people - Tinubu urges Nigerians not to worry about Japa wave

We'll train more people - Tinubu urges Nigerians not to worry about Japa wave

Sanwo-Olu signs 2024 budget, promises to complete ongoing projects

Sanwo-Olu signs 2024 budget, promises to complete ongoing projects

Ex-minister of commerce arrested for alleged ₦3.6bn loan fraud

Ex-minister of commerce arrested for alleged ₦3.6bn loan fraud

Marafa praises Tinubu for non-interference in Supreme Court judgement

Marafa praises Tinubu for non-interference in Supreme Court judgement

Remi Tinubu wants Nigerians to pray for safe return of Nabeeha’s sisters

Remi Tinubu wants Nigerians to pray for safe return of Nabeeha’s sisters

Workers cry over delay in payment of ₦35k wage award Tinubu promised them

Workers cry over delay in payment of ₦35k wage award Tinubu promised them

A Fresh Face for Edo's Future: Olumide Akpata brings a transformative vision

A Fresh Face for Edo's Future: Olumide Akpata brings a transformative vision

Imo Governor Uzodimma sworn in for 2nd term with Tinubu, Obasanjo present

Imo Governor Uzodimma sworn in for 2nd term with Tinubu, Obasanjo present

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) [Tribune]

Wike urges Abuja businesses to comply with tax deadline

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter:@BMB1_Official]

Gov Zulum says axle load exceeding 100 tonnes on Maiduguri road is an economic sabotage

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri. [Pulse]

Gov Diri commends Nigerian Army’s contribution to peace, security in Bayelsa

General Officer Commanding (GOC) the division, Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdussalam [NAN]

Nigerian Army destroys 233 illegal refineries in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta, Rivers - GOC