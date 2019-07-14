Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has sent a list of commissioners and special advisers to the state House of Assembly for ratification.
According to a press release signed by Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, the list contained 25 names of persons expected to be confirmed as commissioners and Special Advisers by the state’s law makers.
Akosile said, “Sanwo-Olu carefully picked the nominees based on their cognate experience in their respective professions.”
He added that the list “comprised names of technocrats and politicians who understand the challenges of the state;” noting that the painstaking and laborious selection process was aimed at constituting the best team that will serve Lagos.
Akosile further said that the list sent to the state house of assembly is the first batch of names for Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet members, adding that consultation was ongoing with regard to the complete number of the governor’s would-be cabinet members.
Below are names of the nominees:
1. Mr. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo
2. Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo
3. Prof. Akin Abayomi
4. Dr. Idris Salako
5. Mr. Tunji Bello
6. Mr. Gbenga Omotoso
7. Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka
8. Mrs. Bolaji Dada
9. Mr. Lere Odusote
10. Dr. Frederic Oladeinde
11. Mr. Gbolahan Lawal
12. Ms. Adekemi Ajayi
13. Mr. Femi George
14. Dr. Wale Ahmed
15. Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN)
16. Mr. Hakeem Fahm
17. Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle
18. Engr. Aramide Adeyoye
19. Mr. Segun Dawodu
20. Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf
21. Mr. Sam Egube
22. Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya
23. Princess Aderemi Adebowale
24. Mr. Tunbosun Alake
25. Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo