Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has sent a list of commissioners and special advisers to the state House of Assembly for ratification.

According to a press release signed by Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, the list contained 25 names of persons expected to be confirmed as commissioners and Special Advisers by the state’s law makers.

Akosile said, “Sanwo-Olu carefully picked the nominees based on their cognate experience in their respective professions.”

He added that the list “comprised names of technocrats and politicians who understand the challenges of the state;” noting that the painstaking and laborious selection process was aimed at constituting the best team that will serve Lagos.

Akosile further said that the list sent to the state house of assembly is the first batch of names for Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet members, adding that consultation was ongoing with regard to the complete number of the governor’s would-be cabinet members.

Below are names of the nominees:

1. Mr. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo

2. Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo

3. Prof. Akin Abayomi

4. Dr. Idris Salako

5. Mr. Tunji Bello

6. Mr. Gbenga Omotoso

7. Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka

8. Mrs. Bolaji Dada

9. Mr. Lere Odusote

10. Dr. Frederic Oladeinde

11. Mr. Gbolahan Lawal

12. Ms. Adekemi Ajayi

13. Mr. Femi George

14. Dr. Wale Ahmed

15. Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN)

16. Mr. Hakeem Fahm

17. Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle

18. Engr. Aramide Adeyoye

19. Mr. Segun Dawodu

20. Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf

21. Mr. Sam Egube

22. Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya

23. Princess Aderemi Adebowale

24. Mr. Tunbosun Alake

25. Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo