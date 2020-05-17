10 days after some workers at the State House in Marina tested positive for coronavirus, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the staff members have recovered from the virus.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this at a media briefing on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

It would be recalled that the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi on Thursday 7, 2020, announced that 10 people in the official residence of the state governor tested positive for coronavirus.

Abayomi also said that Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Joke, tested negative after three consecutive tests.

However, while speaking at the media briefing on Sunday, Sanwo-Olu said the workers recovered from the virus after receiving treatment at the state’s isolation centre.

He said, “I’m sure you didn’t even transparently commend us because we wanted to be transparent, that’s why and that’s the only way we can keep it.

“They are back here if I must say to you. They’ve been there, and they’ve been treated and they’ve done well and they’re back at their duty posts and I’m indeed happy that all of them are back working with me and I’m excited about that.”

The governor commended Lagosians for complying with the lockdown orders on ‘open markets and non-food markets,’ adding that the state government was reviewing the phased lockdown relaxation for more businesses to open.

He, however, expressed displeasure over the non-compliance with the use of face masks, as well as the violation of health directives by operators of “yellow buses”.