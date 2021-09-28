Sanwo-Olu says Lagos will continue to create room for youths

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the promise at a one-day sensitisation programme for youths, tagged 'Youths and Moral Values in an Evolving Society: Challenges and Recommendations', organised by the office of the governor's wife at Agidingbi, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu urged youths to utilise their time well so it could add value to them in the future.

He said, "There is space for our youths in government, especially seeing that our executive is a blend of the young, young at heart, women and youths.

"Government cannot employ everybody but we will create the environment where people can become entrepreneurs and solutions to challenges.

"The sole duty of government is not just salary payment, but to ensure that policies and programmes allow the private sector to employ more people.

"We are also reviewing courses offered in our institutions of higher learning to reflect current realities and future needs," he said.

The governor, therefore, urged the youths to take the path that would benefit them fully and be committed to it.

Earlier, the governor's wife, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged youths to take advantage of the various opportunities in the state to fulfill their potentials and promote moral values to ensure a better tomorrow.

She advised youths to be patient, persevere, disciplined and do the needful to make Nigeria great.

Dr Sanwo-Olu said the programme had been specially packaged for youths in Lagos State to see how they could take advantage of the various opportunities available to ensure a better today and a brighter rewarding future for them.

"I urge you to take advantage of this programme to gain all the knowledge you can and see how to apply the lessons going forward.