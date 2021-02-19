Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says the name of the first civilian governor of the state, Late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, is synonymous with selflessness in leadership and service.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Friday during the eighth day Fidau Prayer for Jakande at his Ilupeju residence.

He said the legacy bequeathed by Jakande in public service would remain a reference point in the annals of governance in the country.

The governor said that the first civilian governor had earned a place of pride within the coven of the nation’s political class.

”The name of the former governor will continue to be synonymous with selflessness in leadership and service,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said Jakande served with clear conscience and with the determination to leave Lagos developed than he met it.

He said that the state government would preserve the iconic legacy left in the service of Lagos.

”Baba Jakande came into public service with sole determination to serve and leave good legacy for us. He only governed for four years and three months, but his marks and records are still visible almost 40 years after.

”What he did for Lagos and Nigeria are beyond what his family can bear alone.

”He was an enigma of our time and a national icon, whose leadership in public service remains a reference point.

”This is a time for all of us in position of leadership today to reflect on how our administration, our policies and programmes have impacted lives of the people,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the honour for the deceased would not end with the Fidau, as a formal day of tributes was being planned by the state government.

In his sermon, the National Missioner, Ansar ud Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdulrahaman Ahmad, said that the late Jakande was a library in public leadership, whose entire life was a testimony of service.

Ahmad urged present league of leaders to work for the people and create legacy for which they would be remembered after leaving office.

Also, Mudir of Markaz Islamic Institute in Agege, Sheikh Habibulah Al-Ilory, said that the first civilian governor came to the world with destiny of impact.

”As a public administrator, the late Jakande led with fear of God and left a legacy of good governance that will never be erased on the annals of the nation,” Al-Ilory said.

Rev. Daniel Adeeko of Christ Apostolic Mission Church led the Christian prayer for the deceased.

The first son of the former governor, Deji Jakande, who spoke on behalf of the family, thanked Sen. Bola Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu and residents of Lagos for the support given to the family since his father’s death.

The event was attended by Tinubu; Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti; former Ogun Governor, Segun Osoba; Sen. Ahmad Yerima; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; and Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla.

Other dignitaries included members of the state Executive Council; the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Musiliu Smith; Sen. Ganiyu Solomon; and White Cap chiefs representing Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu.