Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has advised the purveyors of fake news to stop causing disaffection among residents of the state.

The state's Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said in a statement on Friday, October 30, 2020 that the governor believes Lagosians are peace-loving and friendly.

The state has witnessed a wave of violence that escalated after soldiers shot and killed peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday, October 20.

Many public and private buildings were looted and vandalised, with losses running into billions of naira, according to the government.

Omotoso did not provide details about what the governor's thoughts on fake news were, but public officials in the state have blamed social media misinformation for the violence in the state.

Many lawmakers in the Lagos House of Assembly during plenary earlier this week said social media influencers escalated the situation.

They also called for regulation of the social media, a position that led to outrage from Nigerians on social media.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, according to Omotoso, has further relaxed the curfew that was first imposed on the state last week to allow people move around between 10 pm and 6 am.

"Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praises Lagosians for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore normalcy in our communities," the statement read.

The governor urged Lagosians to go about their businesses in peace and shun actions that will threaten unity in the state.