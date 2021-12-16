Sanwo-Olu says Buhari is a courageous, passionate leader

The President clocks 79th on Friday, Dec. 17.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message on Thursday, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said that Buhari’s commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria was worthy of emulation.

The governor said that Buhari had provided honest and transparent leadership in the country.

According to him, Buhari has demonstrated unparalleled leadership skills, patriotism, integrity and courage in steering the ship of Nigeria since assuming office on May 29, 2015.

”On behalf of my family, the government and people of Lagos State, I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

“You have sacrificed the greater part of your life in service of our dear country.

”You have contributed immensely to the unity, growth and development of Nigeria right from your youthful days till date,” he said.

The governor noted that Buhari had served in different capacities as Minister of Petroleum Resources, Head of State and currently President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

”I hereby join family, friends, associates, leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating President Buhari’s 79th birthday.